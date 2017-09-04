Ruthless Querrey races past Zverev into last eight

Sam Querrey brushed aside the challenge of Mischa Zverev in straight sets at the US Open on Sunday to become the first American male to reach the US Open quarter-finals since 2011.

Querrey was in dominant form as he dispatched Zverev 6-2, 6-2, 6-1 in one hour and 16 minutes – the shortest match of the tournament so far.

Wimbledon semi-finalist Querrey hit 55 winners, including 18 aces, and made just eight unforced errors as he nullified the German’s serve-volley tactics, allowing Zverev just five games.

“I really couldn’t have done anything better out there tonight, I was in the zone,” Querrey said after the match. “It was my first time playing out here at night, so I wanted to make the most of it.”

The last Americans to get so far at Flushing Meadows were Andy Roddick and John Isner six years ago. He will face Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the last eight.

Anderson had earlier beaten Italy’s Paolo Lorenzi in four sets 6-4, 6-4, 7-6(4), 6-4.

In other action on Sunday, Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman reached his first grand slam quarterfinal after beating Lucas Pouille of France.

The 25-year old Schwartzman, one of the shorter players on tour at just 5ft 7in tall, will play Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta for a spot in the last four.