Nadal, Pliskova advance in New York

Rafael Nadal and Karolína Plíšková beat Alexandr Dolgopolov and Jennifer Brady respectively to book their spots in the quarter-finals of the US Open.

In the first matches of Monday at Flushing Meadows, the number one seeds in both the men’s and women’s draws were on song.

Pliskova was absolutely brutal in her dismantling of local favourite Brady.

The Czech star broke her opponent six times throughout the match and held all of her own service games.

Her showing from the back of the court was on form as Brady seemed completely lost in trying to find a game plan that might break down Pliskova.

She will meet CoCo Vandeweghe after the American beat Lucie Šafářová in straight sets.

Nadal took no prisoners in his match with the talented but often temperamental Dolgopolov.

In typical fashion, the Spaniard hit less winners than his Ukrainian opponent (23 played 25) but struck far fewer unforced errors (11 played 39) as he slowly but surely grinded Dolgopolov down – taking the match 6-2, 6-4, 6-1.

Nadal has won the US Open twice before and looks to be well placed to go all the way again in 2017.

He will next meet with Andrey Rublev after he trounced David Goffin 7-5, 7-6 (5), 6-3.