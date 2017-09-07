Muguruza becomes new world number one after Pliskova exit

Garbine Muguruza will become the new world number one, despite her early elimination from the US Open.

Wimbledon champion Muguruza crashed out in the fourth round at Flushing Meadows this week after being beaten by Petra Kvitova.

But Karolina Pliskova’s loss to Coco Vandeweghe in the quarter-finals means Muguruza will move to the top of the rankings, when the updated list is released on Monday.

N. 1

Very happy!! Believe. Dreams come true. Thanks all! Love you. https://t.co/JO4k6DixaC pic.twitter.com/1g7Y171PTK — Garbiñe Muguruza (@GarbiMuguruza) September 6, 2017

“I’m very excited to share with all of you my dream of becoming the next world number one on Monday,” Muguruza said in a video message on Twitter.

“I would never be in this position without the help of my family, my team, and my fans. Like I said before it’s a dream come true, so hopefully I can keep it up as long as possible.”

Muguruza becomes only the second Spanish player to reach world number one after Arantxa Sanchez-Vicario enjoyed three spells there in 1995.

The 23-year-old won her first Grand Slam at last year’s French Open and has reached the second week of all four majors this year.