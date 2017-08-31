Kyrgios drops F-bomb, tells chair umpire it didn’t happen

Tennis’ bad boy Nick Kyrgios suffered an all too familiar meltdown at the US Open on Wednesday during his loss.

The all-Australian clash saw Kyrgios facing world number 235 John Millman and during the third set, Kyrgios lost his temper and screamed at himself.

The chair umpire took exception but Kyrgios, being Kyrgios, refused to admit to the transgression even took place. The umpire was having none of that, and issued a code violation.

Amazing. Nick Kyrgios drops a big F-bomb and then argues he didn't. Calls it "hearsay," says what linesman heard "irrelevant" pic.twitter.com/cAbDo2EG6L — Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) August 30, 2017

The 22-year-old went on to lose the third set, where he smashed his racket and received another code violation.

Just another day in the life of Nick Kyrgios.