Kvitova upsets Muguruza to make quarters

Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza was bundled out of the US Open on Sunday after losing in straight sets to 13th seed Petra Kvitova 7-6(3), 6-3 in their fourth-round match.

Things had seemed to be going well for the Spanish third seed as she raced into a 4-1 lead in the opening set after breaking her Czech opponent in the fourth game.

Kvitova had other ideas though as she fought back, winning the next four games to serve for the set at 5-4 before a double fault allowed Muguruza back into the set and a tiebreaker.

The 27-year old Czech held firm though, and capitalised in the decider, taking it on the first of three set points after her opponent missed an easy volley and followed it up with a double fault.

Muguruza broke serve at the start of the second as she sought a way back into the match, but another costly double fault saw her lose the advantage before Kvitova took control and finished the match with ease.

It was a sweet win for the Czech, who continues to recover from a serious hand injury suffered in a knife attack at her home late last year.

She now faces Venus Williams in the quarter-finals after the American defeated Spain’s Carla Suarez Navarro earlier in the day.