Kvitova sets up Muguruza clash

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova continued to look like a threat at Flushing Meadows, as she dispatched Top 20 opponent Caroline Garcia in straight sets.

The 13th-seeded Czech sailed into the third round of the US Open with a commanding 6-0, 6-4 victory over her dangerous French opponent.

It’s the first time Kvitova has reached the fourth round of a Slam since the horrific knife attack she suffered at her home last December.

Kvitova was particularly dominant during the 27-minute first set, although that had as much to do with Garcia’s error count than any heroics of her own.

The Frenchwoman produced 13 unforced errors to to rob herself of any momentum, with both her backhand and forehand giving her problems.

Kvitova claimed no less than three successive breaks to race through the set, and needed just five winners to do it.

To Garcia’s credit, she proved a much tougher opponent in the second set, and was a lot more solid on her own serve.

She fought bravely to get it to 3-3 without even facing a break point, but Kvitova again ramped up the pressure in game seven.

Tremendous rally! Kvitova comes out on top and has 3 break points to her name.

She earned no less than five break points, and though Garcia was able to save four of them, she finally relented on the fifth after smashing a forehand into the net.

There was no stopping Kvitova from there. She passed up two break and match points on Garcia’s serve a couple of games later, but made no mistake on her own serve, wrapping up the match with her sixth ace of the day.

Next up for Kvitova is either current Wimbledon holder Garbine Muguruza.

Muguruza sailed into the fourth round with a straight sets demolition job of Magdalena Rybarikova.

The Spaniard – who also won in Cincinnati a couple of weeks ago – took just over an hour to wrap up a 6-1, 6-1 victory, asserting her dominance right from the start and never looking back.

She keeps her hopes of a second straight Grand Slam title – and the World No 1 ranking – alive, and continues to look like the most dangerous competitor in the women’s singles draw.