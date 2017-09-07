Keys beats Kanepi to secure USA clean sweep

Four Americans will fight to become US Open women’s champion after Madison Keys completed a clean sweep with a comfortable semi-final win.

Keys will join Venus Williams, Sloane Stephens and Coco Vandeweghe in Thursday’s final four after she dominated qualifier Kaia Kanepi to emerge victorious 6-3, 6-3.

It’s the first time that US Open semi-finals will be an all-American affair since 1981, with Keys’ serve proving too much for Estonia’s Kanepi.

“We’re going to have four American women playing tomorrow, and that’s pretty awesome,” said Keys.

“This means the world to me. If someone told me this is where I would be, right before Wimbledon, I wouldn’t have believed you.”

Keys will compete in a Grand Slam final for the first time since the 2015 Australian Open after the key moment of the match arrived in just the third game.

With the first set poised at 1-1, Keys survived two break points to hold her serve, before her power took her to victory – hitting eight aces to Kanepi’s none.

Keys converted 81 per cent of her first serves, with a long forehand from Kanepi eventually sealing the match.

The 22-year-old will face Vandeweghe – who ousted number one seed Karolina Pliskova earlier on Wednesday – while Williams takes on Stephens.