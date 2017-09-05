Keys downs Svitolina to make quarter-finals

Madison Keys became the fourth American female to reach the quarter-finals of this year’s US Open on Monday evening with a 7-6(2), 1-6, 6-4 win over Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina.

The fifteenth seed recovered from a break down in the deciding set against the number four seed to claim the win and end Svitolina’s dreams of becoming the world number one.

Keys now joins ninth seed Venus Williams, 20th seed Coco Vanderweghe, and the unseeded Sloane Stephens in the quarter-finals. It marks the first time four or more US women have made it so far at Flushing Meadows since 2002 when the Williams sisters, Monica Seles, Lindsay Davenport, and Jennifer Capriati all made the last eight.

After two breaks apiece, the opening set went to a tie-break, and the 22-year old American took it 7-2 after Svitolina lost three points on serve.

The Ukrainian came back strongly in the next set, breaking her opponent twice to wrap up the set in just 25 minutes.

And she stole a march early in the deciding set to gain a 4-2 lead, only for Keys to reel off four straight games to seal a quarter-final spot.

Keys faces Estonian qualifier Kaia Kanepi in the quarter-finals on Wednesday.