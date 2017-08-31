Isner has too much power for Chung

Big-serving American John Isner had too much power for South Korea’s Hyeon Chung, as he comfortably progressed into the US Open third round.

Isner hit 30 aces in a 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 win over Chung to take his tally of aces to 52 in the tournament – the most of any player in the competition.

The 10th seed avoided a single break on his own serve and fittingly converted match point with an ace.

6-3, 6-4, 7-5.@JohnIsner hits 30 aces en route to defeating Chung and booking his spot in R3!#USOpen pic.twitter.com/7Xndz0n1Q6 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 30, 2017

It was a positive day for both of the leading Americans in the men’s draw after Isner’s compatriot Sam Querrey also safely qualified for the last 32.

Querrey was a 6-4, 6-1, 6-4 winner over Israel’s Dudi Sela after the 17th seed hit 19 aces and 35 winners.

Fifth seed Marin Cilic also progressed with a comfortable win after beating Florian Mayer 6-3, 6-3, 6-3.

No. 5 seed @cilic_marin thumps 16 winners to just 7 errors in taking the first set 6-4 over Mayer.https://t.co/Vv79XsTy1s #USOpen pic.twitter.com/E8ANs8RP8D — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 31, 2017

However, there were a couple of major casualties in the last 64 after 19th seed Gilles Muller crashed out with a shock 6-7, 6-3, 7-6, 6-3 defeat to unseeded Paolo Lorenzi.

Number 20th seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas was also eliminated after a fifth set collapse to France’s Nicolas Mahut.

In a three-and-a-half hour encounter, Mahut recovered from 2-1 down to take the match 4-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-0.