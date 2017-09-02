Fognini fined for unsportsmanlike conduct

Italian star Fabio Fognini was fined a whopping $23 000 for his conduct during his 2017 US Open exit.

Fognini lost to fellow Italian Stefano Travaglia 6-4, 7-6(8), 3-6, 6-0 in his opening match on Wednesday. The fiery Fognini lost his temper on multiple occasions, receiving three separate code violations, including one where he had a heated exchange with the chair umpire.

The world number 25 was fined $15 000, $5000 and $4000 respectively.

Even in victory Fognini has known to be a difficult player, once having been fined $27 500 at Wimbledon in a first round win in 2014.