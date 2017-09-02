Federer marches on against Lopez

Roger Federer dispelled any rumours that he was about to withdraw from the US Open with a back injury on Saturday night with a dominant victory over Spain’s Feliciano Lopez to make the fourth round.

Federer was taken to five sets in both previous matches at Flushing Meadow and had appeared to be hampered by a back injury, but the world number three was never in trouble against Lopez, winning 6-3, 6-3, 7-5 in just one hour and 46 minutes.

The Swiss had beaten his opponent in their 12 previous meetings and it never looked like that was going to change as the 19-time Grand Slam winner dropped just one point on serve in his opening four service games and closed out the opener in just 27 minutes.

Lopez improved in the second set, but it didn’t help as Federer upped the ante and broke him again.

The third set lasted a little longer, but again Federer was always in control, despite having to recover from a break down before taking it 7-5 to claim the match and a 33rd win in 34 night matches in New York.

The 36-year old, who is bidding for an unprecedented third Grand Slam out of three this year, now faces Germany’s Philipp Kohlschreiber on round four – a player he has beaten on all 11 previous occasions.