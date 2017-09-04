US Open

Federer: Back injury under control

Third seed Roger Federer will be back in action under lights at the US Open against German veteran Philipp Kohlschreiber in the fourth round on Monday.

Following two five-set thrillers in the opening two rounds, the 36-year-old Federer looked far sharper and in control when easily beating Feliciano Lopez in the third round last time out.

Federer, who has a perfect 11-0 career over Kohlschreiber, has been struggling with back problems but feels those issues are under control and he can now focus on trying to win a record-extending 20th grand slam title.   

"I needed to get over the fear of the back issue. Then I think the wobble I had in the second round was due to my preparation," he said.

"I think now I'm just trusting my movement better. My serve is there. My mind is there. I can finally focus on playing tennis and not so much about the past."

World number one Rafa Nadal, who is on track for a semi-final meeting with Federer should both keep winning their matches, takes on Ukraine’s Alexandr Dolgopolov.

