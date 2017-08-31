Dimitrov knocked out by Russian teen

The US Open campaigns of Grigor Dimitrov and Tomas Berdych both came to disappointing ends on Thursday.

Ninth seed Dimitrov succumbed to a sensational straight sets defeat at the hands of 19-year-old Russian Andrey Rublev.

World No 54 Rublev, one of the youngest players in the ATP Top 100 to date, claimed by far the biggest win of his fledgling career, beating Dimitrov 7-5, 7-6 (7-3), 6-3 in just over two and a half hours.

There was precious little separating the two players, but Rublev was able to win the points that mattered.

Though they virtually matched each other in both the winners, unforced errors and aces columns, the stats show Dimitrov struggled on serve, delivering 11 double faults and winning just 40% of his points on second serve.

That allowed Rublev to pounce late in the first when Dimitrov double-faulted on break point. The youngster then held his nerve in the next game, succeeding with his fourth set point to leave his opponent – and the crowd – stunned.

Dimitrov fought hard to go a break up in the second set, but Rublev was proving a formidable opponent, and responded by getting back on level terms a few games later.

It needed a strong performance from the Bulgarian in the tie-break, but another ill-timed double-fault handed Rublev the advantage, with a two-sets-to-love lead following shortly after.

The writing was on the wall for Dimitrov when Rublev found another break in the third set.

From there, the youngster didn’t face another break point as he served out the match with ease to claim his first ever win over a top 10 player.

It was also the end of the road for Wimbledon finalist Tomas Berdych, who was beaten 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (7-5), 6-2 by Alexandr Dolgopolov.

Dolgopolov recently defended himself in the press after news broke that a match he was involved in was being investigated for suspicious betting patterns.

Seemingly with a point to prove, the Ukranian produced a strong performance to oust the normally rock-solid Berdych and advance to the third round.