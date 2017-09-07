Del Potro shocks Federer to reach semi-final

Juan Martin del Potro produced a shock win over Roger Federer to reach his first Grand Slam semi-final in four years.

Injuries have hampered del Potro’s game over recent years, but he was at his best in New York to conquer Federer 7-5, 3-6, 7-6, 6-4 and set up a final four clash against Rafa Nadal.

Federer struggled to establish any kind of consistent domination over the Argentine, whose only major success came at the 2009 US Open.

The opening set looked to be heading for a tie break, before del Potro grabbed the first break of the match at 5-5, and then kept his nerve to hold serve.

Characteristically, Federer came roaring back in the second, as he broke del Potro at 2-1, before celebrating with a series of fist pumps.

The Swiss went on to see out the set, before the third was decided with a thrilling tie-break. Del Potro survived four set points and then went on to claim it himself.

It looked like a thrilling match was destined for five sets, but del Potro harnessed the momentum from his tie-break success.

He broke Federer with an elegant cross-court shot, before the 24th seed held his serve three times – winning the match with a clean winner down the line.