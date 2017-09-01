Cilic the latest US Open casualty

Former champion Marin Cilic became the latest seed to crash out of the US Open on Friday, going down in four sets to Diego Schwartzman.

The Argentine 29th seed could barely contain his joy after closing out a 4-6, 7-5, 7-5, 6-4 victory.

Cilic was the last remaining Grand Slam winner in his half of the draw, but joins Alexander Zverev, Tomas Berdych, Grigor Dimitrov and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in exiting the tournament in the first week.

The event is already missing the likes of Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, Stan Wawrinka, Milos Raonic and Kei Nishikori through injury.

For Schwartzman, it was only his second ever victory against a top-10 opponent, and his reward is a first ever appearance in the fourth round of a Grand Slam.

Cilic seemed to have the measure of his opponent in the first set, but the tables quickly turned after that, with Schwartzman taking full advantage of a very bad day at the office for his opponent.

While the Argentine produced 48 unforced errors during the match himself, it paled in comparison to the 80 that came off Cilic’s racquet.

The Croat hit more winners than his opponent, but it wasn’t enough to overcome that kind of rampant error rate.

Schwartzman struggled to close out the match in the final game but managed to save three break points before clinching match point.

“The last game was terrible,” he said afterwards, admitting that his nerves got the better of him. “In my mind I can’t play. I’m trying to improve my tennis. I’ll try to be more quiet in the end of the next match when I finish.”