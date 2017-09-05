Carreno-Busta into final four at US Open

Pablo Carreno-Busta defeated Diego Schwartzman to reach the semi-finals of the US Open first the first time on Tuesday.

The Spaniard continued his flawless run in New York, getting the better of Schwartzman in straight sets 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 in Arthur Ashe Stadium to reach his maiden grand slam semi-final.

The 12th seed – who has yet to drop a set at Flushing Meadows – was better in the big moments, converting 6/8 breakpoints on his way to a routine win.

Carreno-Busta raced to a 5-2 lead in the opening set before taking the lead. The second set was much more tense affair, with Carreno-Busta saving three breakpoints to make it four games all.

The world number 19 took that momentum into the next game to break Schwartzman and take the set on serve.

The final set saw Carreno-Busta save three more breakpoints and crunch 11 winners on his way to booking a place in the final four.

Carreno-Busta will face the winner of the quarter-final between local hopeful Sam Querrey and South Africa’s Kevin Anderson.