Carreno-Busta ends Shapovalov’s US Open

Pablo Carreño Busta has dumped Denis Shapovalov out of the US Open after he emerged victorious in their last-16 match-up.

In what was expected to be a very close meeting between two up-and-coming youngsters, Carreno-Busta triumphed in straight sets but the tie was far closer than the score line implied.

All three sets were decided by tie-breaks and if Shapovalov was able to better manage the big moments, the outcome might well have been very different.

PCB on playing in Ashe: “It’s amazing. It’s the 1st time I’ve played singles in this court. It’s unreal. I can't describe it” #usopen pic.twitter.com/MU1GW2vrFY — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 3, 2017

Both players broke each other once in each set but Carreno-Busta was ice cool in all three tie-breakers.

The Spaniard, who is better known for his capabilities on grass, is the first player in the men’s draw to book his spot in the quarter-finals of the year’s final grand slam.

He awaits the winner of the match between Lucas Pouille and Diego Schwartzman.

Carreno-Busta is enjoying a solid year on Tour.

However, he has never made it past the quarter-finals at a grand slam and so it will be fascinating to see how he manages himself in his next match.