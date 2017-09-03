US Open

Carreno-Busta ends Shapovalov’s US Open

Pablo Carreño Busta has dumped Denis Shapovalov out of the US Open after he emerged victorious in their last-16 match-up.

In what was expected to be a very close meeting between two up-and-coming youngsters, Carreno-Busta triumphed in straight sets but the tie was far closer than the score line implied.

All three sets were decided by tie-breaks and if Shapovalov was able to better manage the big moments, the outcome might well have been very different.

Both players broke each other once in each set but Carreno-Busta was ice cool in all three tie-breakers.

The Spaniard, who is better known for his capabilities on grass, is the first player in the men’s draw to book his spot in the quarter-finals of the year’s final grand slam.

He awaits the winner of the match between Lucas Pouille and Diego Schwartzman.

Carreno-Busta is enjoying a solid year on Tour.

However, he has never made it past the quarter-finals at a grand slam and so it will be fascinating to see how he manages himself in his next match.

