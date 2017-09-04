Can anyone stop Federer and Nadal?

We’re already almost halfway through week two of the US Open and the sun shows no signs of setting on the ‘Year of the Veteran’.

Tuesday saw 36-year old Roger Federer cruise through to the last eight with a regulation win over Germany’s Philipp Kohlschreiber, while the 31-year old Nadal crushed Alexandr Dolgopolov in a horribly one-sided contest to seal his spot in the quarter-finals.

Given the pedigree of the players remaining in the draw, it would take a minor miracle to prevent one of the duo from lifting the trophy on Sunday.

In fact, it seems that only the tournament organizers – Federer and Nadal ended up in the same half of the draw and are scheduled to meet in the semi-finals – have prevented us from the delight of seeing the career rivals slug it out in the final in what would remarkably be their first ever meeting at Flushing Meadows.

A real pity.

The other real shame is that this US Open has laid bare the real lack of talent outside the big four – and perhaps Stan Wawrinka – that is capable of winning a Grand Slam.

Barring an upset that so far doesn’t appear likely, it seems nailed on that either Federer or Nadal will be crowned champion on Arthur Ashe this weekend, meaning that all of this year’s Grand Slams have been won by the two legends, with both of them the wrong side of 30.

With Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, and Stan Wawrinka injured, Federer suffering from a back ailment and Nadal no longer the force he once was on hard courts, this tournament presented the perfect opportunity for the likes of Dominic Thiem, Grigor Dimitrov, and Alexander Zverev to step up and make a statement for the next generation.

Alas, it hasn’t gone to plan as Zverev once again failed to make it past the fourth round, Dimitrov suffered his usual surprise loss and for the umpteenth time Thiem managed to lose when in a strong position to win.

Barring Djokovic, Murray and Wawrinka, there is seemingly no younger player capable of shoving Federer and Nadal aside and forcing them to quit while on top, rather than letting them enjoy a trophy-laden semi-retirement.

Are Federer and Nadal simply so phenomenal that we will have to wait for them to retire before the next generation can claim big titles by default?

These last 10 days in New York seem to have answered that question with a resounding ‘yes’!