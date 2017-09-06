Anderson makes history, defeats Querrey in four

Kevin Anderson became the first South African to reach the semi-finals of the US Open in the Open Era when he knocked out home favourite Sam Querrey on early Wednesday morning in New York.

The South African survived a second set comeback from Querrey to defeat him 7-6(5), 6-7(9), 6-3, 7-6(9) in a match lasting three and half hours on the hard courts of the Arthur Ashe Stadium at Flushing Meadows.

It was a battle of the serves, with the American edging Anderson 22-20 on aces but it was in the clutch moments where Anderson held firm, saving four out of the six break points Querrey earned.

The opening set did not even feature a breakpoint, as the lanky pair served their way into a tiebreaker. With Querry up 5-2 and the partisan crowd rallying behind their man, it seemed a certainty. But Anderson bounced back to win five consecutive points and steal the set.

The second set played out similarly, only this time Querrey earned a 6-1 lead in the tiebreaker. Again Anderson showed incredible grit to save no less than seven set points but Querrey would tie things up at one set all after winning 11-9.

Anderson earned just his second break of serve in the match to go up 4-2 in the third, after which her served out the set.

It seemed fitting to end in another tiebreaker and Querrey saved a match point to tie things up at 6-6 in the fourth set tiebreaker. He then earned a set point of his own but a resilient Anderson saved that and went on the win the final three points to take the match.

Waiting for Anderson in the semi-finals is Pablo Carreno-Busta, who defeated Diego Schwartzman straight sets earlier in New York. The Spaniard is in fine form, having yet to drop a set in this year’s tournament.