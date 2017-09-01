Serena Williams gives birth to baby girl

According to a number of reports in America, Serena Williams has given birth to a baby girl.

The baby was delivered on Friday at St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach, not far from where Williams lives.

WPBF-25 news producer Chris Shepherd wrote on Twitter: “Tennis star Serena Williams gives birth to a baby girl weighing 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Mom and baby doing well.”

Serena’s sister Venus briefly acknowledged the birth prior to taking to the court for her third-round match against Maria Sakkari at the US Open, which she would go on to win 6-3, 6-4.

CLOSING IN@Venuseswilliams is through to the round of 16 with a 6-3 6-4 win over @MariaSakkari.#USOpen pic.twitter.com/7NN3m83X9O — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) September 1, 2017

“Obviously I’m super excited,” said the new aunt. “Words can’t describe.”

Serena’s fiance, Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian, previously said he believed the legendary athlete would also be a great mother.

“She’s very good at a lot of things and well on her way to being an awesome mom too,” he said.

Willliams is eyeing a return to tennis at the Australian in January, which would only give her a little over four months’ time to recover.

“I am looking forward to becoming a mother and coming back to the courts already,” she told The Telegraph. “I’m always thinking about what’s next: the next victory, the next trophy.”