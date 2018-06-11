Nadal in heaven with title No. 11 in Paris

World number one Rafael Nadal claimed his eleventh title at Roland Garros, defeating Dominic Thiem in straight sets on Sunday.

The King of Clay confirmed that he is still the best player ever to grace the Parisian clay, easing past the Austrian 6-4, 6-3, 6-2 on Court Philippe Chatrier. The victory moves Nadal to 86-2 at the clay court slam.

Thiem decided early on that he was not going to die wondering, attacking aggressively from behind the baseline, leading to a plethora of unforced errors.

Nadal enjoyed a fast start to the encounter, winning the opening six points on his way to going 2-0 up in the first set. The Spaniard would save just one breakpoint on his way to the business end of the set, where Thiem – serving 5-4 down – reeled off four enforced errors in a row to hand Nadal the set.

It was more of the same in the second, as Nadal won the opening three games in quick time to take a commanding lead he would never relinquish. Thiem did force Nadal to save a breakpoint, but a less aggressive approach due to the mounting enforced errors meant there was little pressure on Nadal.

Thiem put up a good fight in his opening service game of the third set, saving four breakpoints. But the unrelenting Nadal continued to fire winners from behind the baseline and again broke early, consolidating for a 3-1 lead.

There was a nervy moment when Nadal called his trainer to the court on several occasions as he appeared to be suffering from cramp in the fingers of his racket hand.

But this proved to be a minor sideshow to the Nadal juggernaut, who continued to control proceedings despite the discomfort. One more backhand error from Thiem would see Nadal raise his hands in triumph.

Nadal becomes just the second player to reach over $100 million in on-court winnings, behind rival Novak Djokovic.

