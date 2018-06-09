Halep beats Stephens to win Roland Garros title

Top seed Simona Halep of Romania was crowned Roland Garros champion when she defeated tenth-seeded Sloane Stephens of America in three-sets on Saturday in Paris.

The 26-year-old Halep seemed to get better and better as the match progressed and after dropping the opening set, went on to win the final against the 25-year-old Stephens 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 in just over two hours for her first Paris title.

In the opening set, things progressed on serve until the fourth game when Stephens was able to break the top seed to lead 3-1.

When serving for the set, Stephens survived a break point to go on and win the opener 6-3 and looked to have the edge.

But Halep to her credit never stopped fighting, even though she dropped her serve in the opening game of the next set, she bounced back with two breaks of her own to lead 4-2.

Stephens got the break back the very next game but Halep, who was looking the better of the two, was rewarded for her efforts with another break in the tenth game to win the set 6-4 and tie things up at a set apiece.

Halep clearly had the momentum in the third by bossing the rallies and looking the stronger physically.

She was rewarded with a break in the second and fourth games to take a 4-0 lead looking totally in charge of proceedings.

She then held serve to lead 5-0 while Stephens held to make it 5-1 leaving Halep to serve for the title.

The Romanian made no mistake holding serve to win the set and match 6-1.

“Last year it was tough to talk because I lost this match, but now it’s really emotional to talk as the winner.”@Simona_Halep gives her victory speech as @rolandgarros champion! #RG18 pic.twitter.com/tkcxSFKVe3 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) June 9, 2018

