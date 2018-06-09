Nadal looking for more to win 11th title

Rafa Nadal believes he still needs to reach an extra level if he is to lift an 11th Roland Garros title this weekend.

Nadal crushed Juan Martin del Potro in straight sets in Friday’s semi-final to book a place against Austrian hot prospect Dominic Thiem in Sunday’s showpiece.

The world number one is an overwhelming favourite to lift the trophy again and continue his dominance on clay, yet the 31-year-old is taking nothing for granted.

“Sunday will be the moment when I have to give everything I have inside. I have to fight till the end,” he said.

“I know I have to give a little more than I have given until now in this tournament.

“This extra thing I have to give, I feel I have it inside me, but I have to go and get it.

“I have to find it inside me and find the right options for Sunday, the options that will be the right ones to succeed.

“But I will have to fight, and I’ll do my best. I can’t tell you more. The behaviour and the mental will be there, but the tennis can fail.

“You never know. You have to be prepared.”

