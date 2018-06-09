Thiem: I have a plan to stop Nadal

Dominic Thiem insists he has a plan to beat Rafa Nadal after reaching the first Grand Slam final of his career.

Thiem overcame Marco Cecchinato 7-5 7-6 6-1 in Friday’s semi-final to hand himself the ominous task of preventing clay court specialist and world number one Nadal from lifting an 11th title at Roland Garros.

However, the 24-year-old has already beaten Nadal earlier this season at the Madrid Open and has formulated a strategy to overcome the odds.

“He’s [Nadal] a big favorite against everybody,” said Thiem.

“Still, I know how to play against him. I have a plan.

“He likes the conditions more here than in Madrid, for sure. Best of five is also a different story.

“Of course there is pressure especially in Grand Slam finals, because I’ve gone a very long way now and I don’t want to lose the finals, otherwise, it’s not a very nice feeling.

“But on the other hand, it’s so tough to go all the way in such a tournament. I think if I’m facing Rafa, I’m not the one who has the pressure.”

