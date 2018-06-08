Thiem wear down Cecchinato to reach first Grand Slam final

Austria’s Dominic Thiem reached his first Grand Slam final on Friday after getting the better of unseeded Italian Marco Cecchinato in three sets at Roland Garros.

After two close sets, Thiem dominated the third to defeat Cecchinato 7-5, 7-6 (12-10), 6-1 in a match lasting two hours and 20 minutes.

Thiem’s victory earns him a meeting with the winner of the Rafa Nadal v Juan Martín del Potro semi-final, which takes place later in the day.

The Austrian started off in style by breaking serve then holding to lead 2-0.

But Cecchinato, looking full value for his semi-final run, hung in and managed to break back in the eighth game to make it 4-4.

Thiem wasn’t about to let up either, however, and he managed to clinch another break in the 11th game before holding on to serve out the opening set.

The next set was an even tighter and more exciting affair as both players managed to hold serve until it was left to a tiebreaker to decide it with the scores tied at 6-6.

What followed was a riveting breaker that kept fans on the edge of their seats as Thiem saved three sets points while Cecchinato saved four before the seventh seed finally claimed his fifth set point to win it 12-10 and go two sets up.

Despite battling bravely Cecchinato had nothing to show for his efforts after two sets and he seemed to be out of gas in the third, allowing Thiem to comfortably cruise through the set with two breaks of serve to clinch the victory and advance to his first Roland Garros – and Grand Slam – final.

