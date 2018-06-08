Muguruza credits Halep’s aggression for loss

Spain’s Garbine Muguruza is disappointed over her straight sets semi-final loss on Thursday to top seed Simona Halep at Roland Garros but credits her opponents aggressive, mistake-free play as the reason for her victory.

Halep defeated Muguruza 6-1, 6-4 in convincing fashion to set up a final against American Sloane Stephens who defeated countryman Madison Keys in straight sets in her semi-final.

GAME, SET, MATCH!@Simona_Halep sees off @GarbiMuguruza in straight sets 6-1 6-4 and books her place in the @rolandgarros final for the second year in a row!#RG18 pic.twitter.com/Aet5GY8Ima — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) June 7, 2018

In an interview after her loss, Muguruza said Halep’s error-free, aggressive play was behind her stunning semi-final victory.

“I think she played very good level. I think she didn’t miss a lot. I think she gave very little free points.

“Her shots were very, very deep and very aggressive constantly. It was a very difficult match,” Muguruza said. “It’s a difficult day because it’s a match where I was very close to reaching the finals of the Grand Slam.

“It’s one of those matches where you train so hard to achieve a Grand Slam final. And I played very well, and she played very well. In the second set, it was more equal. I missed the opportunities at 4-4 in the second set.

“And she has a very high level. I didn’t take the few points and opportunities I had.”

When asked about what she changed in the second set to try and change things, she said: “I tried to make less unforced errors, work more on the rally, not try to be as aggressive from the first shot, to be more patient, and to have longer rallies and take fewer risks.”

