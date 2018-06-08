Halep relaxed over Grand Slam final curse

Simona Halep insists she is staying relaxed over the latest opportunity to end her Grand Slam jinx.

The world number one produced an emphatic performance in the Roland Garros semi-finals after beating Garbine Muguruza 6-1, 6-4 to secure her spot in her fourth major final.

All three of Halep’s previous final appearances have culminated in defeat, two of which came at Roland Garros – including last year’s loss to unseeded Jelena Ostapenko.

After January’s loss in the Australian Open final, Halep was inevitably asked about how she will fare in the final against Sloane Stephens after victory over Muguruza.

But the Romanian said: “Of course it’s a big opportunity. I lost three times until now, and no one died, so it will be okay. But I will be, I think, more confident, because I have a lot of experience. But in tennis, you never know, so I will stay chilled.”

When pressed about what she had learned about the three losses, she joked: “Can we change the subject? Let’s talk outside. It’s beautiful weather.”

Stream every match at Roland Garros live on the FOX+ app and catch up on highlights of any action you’ve missed. For more info on FOX+ click here or to start your *free 30 day trial download the FOX+ app. * FOX+ is available in select territories