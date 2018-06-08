Del Potro: Nothing to lose against Nadal

Juan Martin del Potro insists he has “nothing to lose” against overwhelming favourite Rafa Nadal in the Roland Garros semi-final.

Former US Open champion del Potro’s decision to enter the Paris tournament at the last minute has paid dividends after a quarter-final win over Marin Cilic earned him a final four showdown against Nadal.

However, the Argentine player is well aware of the magnitude of his task to overcome 10-time champion Nadal.

The Spaniard had won a record 37 consecutive sets before Diego Schwartzman pushed him hard in the quarter-finals on Thursday, and the world number one is expected to lift an 11th Roland Garros title.

“I came here without big expectations, just seeing how my body feels match by match,” said del Potro.

“Now I’m (in the) semi-finals, which means something great to me. So I have nothing to lose tomorrow. We’ll see what can I do against the king of clay.”

