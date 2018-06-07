Del Potro books semi-final against Nadal

Juan Martin Del Potro booked his place in the Roland Garros final four following a tense victory over Marin Cilic on Thursday.

The Argentine survived a tiebreaker and a second set comeback to defeat the third seed 7-6(5) 5-7, 6-3, 7-5 in a four-hour marathon over two days on Court Suzanne-Lenglen.

The match was postponed after the Parisian rains dampened proceedings on Wednesday, with the pair returning to court in the midst of the opening set tiebreaker. Del Potro won the final five points to sneak the opening set.

FIRST SET TO THE ARGENTINE!@delpotrojuan🇦🇷 is off the block early, as he wins the first two points of the day and also the set, 7-6!#RG18 pic.twitter.com/soTGTjtHZZ — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) June 7, 2018

Cilic came back in the second, breaking Del Potro twice and firing 13 winners to level matters.

CILIC LEVELS IT UP!@cilic_marin🇭🇷 broke @delpotrojuan🇦🇷 twice and then held serve to seal the second set 7-5!#RG18 pic.twitter.com/TiC3sKdclo — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) June 7, 2018

But the unforced errors continued to mount up for the Croat over the final two sets. Del Potro’s powerful forehand was difficult to deal with, as was his serve, as he went on to notch up 19 aces for the match.

After Del Potro took the third set, there was little to choose between the two in the fourth. Both held serve without so much as defending a break point until the 11th game where Cilic gifted Del Potro three breakpoints. The fifth seed served out the match to love to book his second French Open semi final, cueing an emotional response.

The mercurial Rafael Nadal awaits Del Potro and he leads their head-to-head stat 9-5. Their last meeting was in the final four at New York Open last year, with the Spaniard coming back from a set down to win.

