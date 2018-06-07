Nadal ends Schwartzman’s run in Paris

Top seed Rafael Natal returned to his brilliant best to beat Diego Schwartzman in their rain-delayed Rolland Garros quarter-final in Paris on Thursday.

The 10-time champion came from a set down when rain interrupted play on Wednesday to beat Schwartzman 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 and set up a semi-final meeting with Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina.

Nadal started proceedings 5-3 up on serve and quickly wrapped up the set to tie things up.

The Spaniard then started the third set by taking control with a break in the opening game and followed that up with another in the fifth to lead 4-1.

Things proceeded until the eighth game where Nadal saved four break points before eventually winning his service game and claiming the set 6-2 to go two sets to one up.

Multiple break point opportunities weren't enough for Schwartzman, who eventually cedes the third set to Nadal. Nadal leads, 4-6 6-3 6-2. #RG18 pic.twitter.com/87EK6mXgGj — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) June 7, 2018

In the fourth set, Nadal looked to be running away with the set as he claimed two breaks to lead 5-1.

Schwartzman, to his credit, never gave up and kept fighting and somehow survived a match point to hold his serve.

With the top seed serving for the match, Schwartzman played some of his best tennis, earning three break points and saving two match points.

Great tenacity from Schwartzman, who stares Nadal down at match point and denies him to hold in the fourth set! 🔥#RG18 pic.twitter.com/EB8zMoyJlY — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) June 7, 2018

But Nadal was not to be denied and managed to convert his fourth match point to win the set and match 6-2 for a semi-final berth.

Stream every match at Roland Garros live on the FOX+ app and catch up on highlights of any action you’ve missed. For more info on FOX+ click here or to start your *free 30 day trial download the FOX+ app. * FOX+ is available in select territories