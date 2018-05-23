South Korean star out of Roland Garros

Hyeon Chung has revealed on social media that he will miss the upcoming French Open due to injury.

The South Korean turned heads during his superlative run at the Australian Open in January, where he knocked out top seeds Alexander Zverev and Novak Djokovic on his way to his maiden grand slam semi-final, where a several severe blisters forced him off the court.

Since, Ching has reached the quarter-finals of a number of events, including the Miami Open.

But now, the world number 20 revealed he has been struggling with an ankle injury for much of the clay court swing, where he has only featured in two events.

“Unfortunately I had to withdraw from Lyon yesterday and now Roland Garros,” the 22-year-old revealed on twitter.

“I have been struggling with an ankle injury during the entire clay season. An MRI scan has revealed that I have build up of fluid in the ankle joint which might require a small procedure and then an extended period of rest.”