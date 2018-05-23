Zverev won’t change much for Paris

German Alexander Zverev, who is being regarded as a possible threat to Rafa Nadal’s dominance at this year’s French Open, said he does not plan on changing much to his game heading to the clay of Roland Garros.

The second grand slam of the season begins on May 27 in Paris and the 21-year-old Zverev will be hoping to avenge this recent three sets defeat to Nadal at the Rome Masters final last week.

Zverev’s grand slam record is rather dismal having never beaten a top-50 player so far in the six slams he has played, never going beyond the quarter-final stage.

In a chat about his Paris tactics after his Rome defeat, Zverev said: “I try to play the same way, play the same way over a longer period of time, which will be in Paris.

“And we’ll see. Right now, the next few days, I will not even think about tennis. And then I’ll go to Paris and do my best to prepare and try to compete for the French Open,” Zverev said. “Of course, Rafa will be the favourite there, there’s no question about it.

“I’ll be in the other half of the draw. So, that’s a good thing. But for me, it will be match by match there. And hopefully, I’ll be able to play the same kind of tennis like I did in the last three weeks.”

Spanish superstar Nadal will be chasing and astonishing 11th French Open title and on current form looks almost unbeatable with many believing he is on track to take his total slam singles tally to 17, three behind the 20 of Swiss star Roger Federer.