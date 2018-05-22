Roland Garros 2018: Five men to watch

The action gets underway at the year’s second grand slam in Paris on Monday with the world’s top tennis talent battling it out in the French Capital to become the 2018 Roland Garros champion.

Fox Sports Asia takes a look at five of the top men’s players who have a chance of success.

Rafael Nadal

It is impossible not to talk about the ‘King of Clay’ when discussing potential champions at Roland Garros given Nadal’s total domination of the tournament since his debut back in 2005. Last year he became the first player ever to claim a single grand slam title 10 times in Paris and he did so without dropping a set.

The warning signs are there for rest of the field as the 31-year old has already won on his favourite surface in Monte Carlo, Barcelona and last week in Rome, although he was upset by Dominic Thiem in the last eight at Madrid. A result that must give a glimmer of hope to anyone who has to face Nadal in Paris.

Couldn't be happier traveling back home now with this trophy in my hands… Took this picture at the locker room for you guys, Thanks for the support!!! pic.twitter.com/iNbbdOKGXe — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) May 20, 2018

Dominic Thiem

The Austrian is a bit of an enigma on the ATP. Brilliant one moment and unbelievably poor the next, his roller-coaster like form is best illustrated by two recent tournaments. In Barcelona he crashed out in the quarter-final to the unheralded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece, yet two weeks later in Madrid he got all the way to the final, inflicting a famous defeat on Nadal along the way.



Long touted as one of the future stars of world tennis, the number eight ranked Thiem has all the attributes to reach the top but often flatters to deceive when the pressure is on. A semi-finalist in the last two years in Paris, clay is his favourite surface and definitely presents his best chance of success. If he can find a solution to his mental woes then a first grand slam is certainly not out of the question.

Alexander Zverev

The most likely of the current crop of ATP youngsters to establish himself at the top of the men’s game, Zverev captured five ATP titles last year and already has two to his name this year. His recent bid to claim a third successive title was only ended last week by Nadal in a tight final in Rome. One concern is that his record in grand slams to date is poor (with a fourth-round appearance last year at Wimbledon his best performance to date), but Zverev arrives in Paris in great form and with a game well-suited to clay, there will never be a better time for the 21-year German to make the step up and win his first grand slam.

A third Masters 1000 title! Sascha Zverev flawless to defeat Dominic Thiem in Madrid 6-4 6-4.#MMOPEN pic.twitter.com/Z6UhRrAZtp — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) May 13, 2018

Novak Djokovic

2018 has been a miserable year so far for Novak Djokovic as the former world number has suffered a number of disappointing losses as he attempts to come back from a serious elbow injury. The 12-time grand slam winner has looked a shadow of his former self in losses to the likes of Martin Klizan, Benoit Paire and Taro Daniel, but has recently shown signs of turning things around. There were extremely encouraging signs last week in Rome, where Djokovic eventually lost out to Nadal in the semi-final after the kind of trademark brutal battle that was commonplace one or two years ago. If Djokovic can carry hie Rome form into Paris then he could go far.

Plenty of progress and passion to take with me to RG. Thanks everyone for your continued support. See you back on court next week 🙌 #ibi18 pic.twitter.com/MId0tYNpBv — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) May 19, 2018

Diego Schwartzman

The dark horse of our tips for success, Schwartzman is currently enjoying his highest ever ranking at No. 12. He has slowly risen up the rankings since turning pro in 2010, with 2017 his best year on tour so far.

Schwartzman reached the quarter-finals of two Masters 1000 tournaments and the last eight of the US Open. He also claimed only his second ATP title in February this year at the Rio Open. The diminutive Argentine has not been in the best of form recently, but he is a dogged opponent who performs best on clay. If he gets a couple of good early wins then he could pose a threat to anyone.