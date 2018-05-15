Injury forces Tsonga out of French Open

Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga has been forced to withdraw from next week’s Lyon Open and the French Open, starting on 21 May in Paris, due to a knee injury.

The 33-year-old Tsonga, who had surgery to his troublesome knee in April and is the defending champion in Lyon, took to his Twitter account to confirm the news that we would be unavailable to play in the events.

“I’m obviously very disappointed, but I still want to come to Lyon as an ambassador and to Roland Garros as a spectator,” he said.

Malgré tous les efforts fournis pour revenir à temps, je suis malheureusement contraint de déclarer forfait pour @OpenParcARA et @rolandgarros.

Je suis évidemment très déçu mais je tiens tout de même à venir à #Lyon en tant qu’ambassadeur et à RG en tant que spectateur. pic.twitter.com/BhZKnPEmW5 — Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (@tsonga7) May 14, 2018

Tsonga injured his knee in February at the Montpellier International and has not played since.

A crowd favourite, Tsonga, will be missed at the Roland Garros showpiece where he reached the semi-finals in 2013 and 2015, losing to Spain’s David Ferrer and Swiss Stan Wawrinka respectively.