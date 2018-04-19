Murray, Serena on French Open entry list

Former World number one’s Andy Murray and Serena Williams could both be returning to action at the French Open after tournament organisers confirmed they are on the entry list.

The 30-year-old Murray, who has not played since he was defeated in last years Wimbledon quarter-finals by Sam Querrey in five sets, has been out of action recovering from hip surgery.

While the 36-year-old Williams has played very little since last years Australian Open where she took 13 months away from tennis for the birth of her first child.

Three-time grand slam winner, Murray, who has never won at Roland Garros but was a finalist in 2016 losing to Serbia’s Novak Djokovic, will be hoping to go one better in 2018.

Williams, who has won in Paris three times and is a threat on any surface when on-song, will be trying to add to the 23 slams she has won in singles.