Radwanska edges Putintseva to make round three

Agnieszka Radwanska came through a tough match against Yulia Putintseva 7-5, 6-2 on Thursday to move into the third round of the US Open.

The number 10 seed came out on top of a tight first set before running away with the second to claim victory and set up a third round clash with big-hitting American Coco Vandeweghe.

Radwanska hit 28 winners to her opponent’s 27 as she overcame the Kazakh in one hour and 44 minutes.

In a close first set, the two broke serve twice each before Radwanska claimed a crucial third break at 6-5 to close out the set.

The second set was more one-sided as the Pole dominated a clearly struggling Putintseva.

Radwanska will be hoping to achieve a career-best result in Flushing Meadows having never been past the fourth round previously.

Vandeweghe had earlier beaten Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur in straight sets.

In other second round matches, home favourite Madison Keys made short work of Germany’s Tatjana Maria, winning 6-3, 6-4.

Keys will play 17th seed Elina Vesnina of Russia in the third round after she defeated Kirsten Flipkens.

Eighth seed Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia went out after losing in three sets to unseeded Japanese player Kurumi Nara, who faces Lucie Safarova in round three after the Czech player defeated Nara’s compatriot Nao Hibino.

Another Japanese player to exit was Risa Ozaki, who went down in straight sets to China’s Shuai Zhang 6-0, 6-3. Zhang will face number one seed Karolina Pliskova in her third round tie.

Meanwhile, America’s Shelby Rogers will meet Elina Svitolina after overcoming Australia’s Daria Gavrilova in the longest women’s singles match in US Open history.

Rogers outlasted her opponent to take the match 7-6(4), 6-7(4), 6-2 in a marathon match that lasted three hours and 23 minutes, beating the previous record set during Johanna Konta’s second round defeat of Garbine Muguruza in 2015 by 10 minutes.

“I didn’t feel like it was the longest match ever, but it’s starting to set in a little bit now. Going to be sore!” said Rogers after the match.