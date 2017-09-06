Nadal hardly breaks a sweat as he disposes of Rublev

Rafael Nadal booked his spot in the semi-finals of the US Open as he crushed Andrey Rublev 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 on Wednesday evening.

Rublev, in his first grand slam quarter-final, cut a nervous figure at the start of the match against a man who has won the US Open twice.

The Russian seemed to be trying to hit the ball as hard as possible and against Nadal, who arguably has the best defence in the game, that was never going to work. And it never.

The Spaniard took the opener 6-1.

Rublev never changed his game plan and continued to make a number of unforced errors. Nadal claimed the second set 6-2.

The final set was another easy one for the King of Clay as he took it 6-2.

Speaking afterwards, Nadal admitted that the occasion did seem to get the better of his 19-year-old opponent but added that he was delighted to have advanced to the final-four without having to spend more than two hours on court.

Nadal next meets with the winner of the match between Roger Federer and Juan Martin Del Potro.

Should the Swiss star win, it would mark the first time the two legends have played each other at Flushing Meadows.