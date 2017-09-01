Nadal cruises through against Daniel

World number one Rafael Nadal overcame a slow start in his second round match at the US Open on Thursday evening, rebounding from a set and a break down to easily beat Japan’s Taro Daniel in four sets.

Daniel, who has never been past the second round of a grand slam, raced into an early lead as the Spaniard struggled to figure him out.

Nadal had to use all his experience, turning the match round in the second set before eventually prevailing 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.

The 121-ranked Daniel performed well above his ranking early on as Nadal hit 20 unforced errors before it finally clicked at 2-1 in the second set when the Spaniard managed to break serve at the sixth attempt.

He then moved into overdrive, clinching the set after rattling off four consecutive games before taking control of the match as Daniel’s resistance waned, the Spaniard claiming the win after almost three hours out on court.

The 15-time Grand Slam champion, a two time winner at Flushing Meadow, will play Argentina’s Leonardo Mayer in the next round.