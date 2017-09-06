Murray out for the rest of the season

Andy Murray has confirmed he will sit out the remainder of the 2017 ATP season as he recovers from a hip injury that has plagued him throughout the year.

The Scot has not played since his quarter-final exit at Wimbledon in July and pulled out of the final grand slam of the year at the US Open just two days before the start of the event.

On Wednesday, Murray confirmed via a statement on Facebook that he was done for the season.

“Unfortunately, I won’t be able to compete in the upcoming events in Beijing and Shanghai, and most likely, the final two events to finish the season in Vienna and Paris due to my hip injury which has been bothering me the last few months,” read the statement from the 30-year-old.

“Having consulted with a number of leading hip specialists over the last week, along with my own team, we have decided that this is the best decision for my long-term future.

“Although this has been a frustrating year on court for many reasons, I’m confident after this extended period of rest and rehabilitation that I will be able to reach my best level again and be competing for Grand Slam titles next season.

“I will be beginning my 2018 season in Brisbane in preparation for the Australian Open and I’m look forward playing in Glasgow later this year against Roger for UNICEF UK and Sunny-sid3up.

“I have a fantastic team working alongside me to help me through this process and appreciate the support from them and all of my fans over this difficult period.”