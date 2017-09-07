Murray needs to follow Federer example – Becker

Andy Murray needs to follow the example of Roger Federer if he is to return to the top of the men’s game, believes six-time Grand Slam champion Boris Becker.
Murray’s 2017 campaign is all but over after the world number two admitted earlier this week that he is targeting a return at the Brisbane International, on the eve of January’s Australian Open.
The 30-year-old has been struggling with a hip injury all season and has been on the sidelines since his Wimbledon quarter-final defeat to Sam Querrey.
But like Murray, Federer was on the treatment table for six months last year with a knee problem, before returning to tennis with a more select schedule. It has paid off for the Swiss player, who won both the Australian Open and Wimbledon.
Hi everyone… Just wanted to update you all on my injury and the rest of my season. Unfortunately, I won’t be able to compete in the upcoming events in Beijing and Shanghai, and most likely, the final two events to finish the season in Vienna and Paris due to my hip injury which has been bothering me the last few months. Having consulted with a number of leading hip specialists over the last week, along with my own team, we have decided that this is the best decision for my long-term future. Although this has been a frustrating year on court for many reasons, I’m confident after this extended period of rest and rehabilitation that I will be able to reach my best level again and be competing for Grand Slam titles next season. I will be beginning my 2018 season in Brisbane in preparation for the Australian Open and I’m look forward playing in Glasgow later this year against Roger for UNICEF UK and Sunny-sid3up. I have a fantastic team working alongside me to help me through this process and appreciate the support from them and all of my fans over this difficult period. 🚴🏃🏋️💪🎾😊👍
“The fact is he’s 30 and therefore you cannot pretend to be 20,” Becker told the BBC.
“You have a weathered body. You know better now exactly what you need, how many matches you need, how many practise sessions to hit top gear – that’s important to find out.
“Federer led by example, of course, in reducing his schedule and even Rafa [Nadal] played less last year, having said that, he played a full season this year so maybe that’s a wrong example.
“Novak [Djokovic] is out as well with an elbow injury so he’s going to have a limited schedule I’m sure.”