Murray needs to follow Federer example – Becker

Andy Murray needs to follow the example of Roger Federer if he is to return to the top of the men’s game, believes six-time Grand Slam champion Boris Becker.

Murray’s 2017 campaign is all but over after the world number two admitted earlier this week that he is targeting a return at the Brisbane International, on the eve of January’s Australian Open.

The 30-year-old has been struggling with a hip injury all season and has been on the sidelines since his Wimbledon quarter-final defeat to Sam Querrey.

But like Murray, Federer was on the treatment table for six months last year with a knee problem, before returning to tennis with a more select schedule. It has paid off for the Swiss player, who won both the Australian Open and Wimbledon.

“The fact is he’s 30 and therefore you cannot pretend to be 20,” Becker told the BBC.

“You have a weathered body. You know better now exactly what you need, how many matches you need, how many practise sessions to hit top gear – that’s important to find out.

“Federer led by example, of course, in reducing his schedule and even Rafa [Nadal] played less last year, having said that, he played a full season this year so maybe that’s a wrong example.

“Novak [Djokovic] is out as well with an elbow injury so he’s going to have a limited schedule I’m sure.”