Djokovic becomes father for second time

The world of top tennis players has a second baby to welcome in a matter of days following the birth of Serena Williams’ daughter on Friday.

Former world number one Novak Djokovic has become a father for the second time when his wife Jelena gave birth to a baby girl, according to his ex-coach Boris Becker.

The 12-time Grand Slam champion and his wife recently welcomed their daughter Tara into the world, Becker announced in a tweet on Sunday.

Wonderful news from Jelena /Novak @DjokerNole !!! They had healthy baby girl called Tara … — Boris Becker (@TheBorisBecker) September 2, 2017

The Serb is also father to a three-year-old boy, Stefan.

Djokovic, who has not played since retiring from his Wimbledon quarter-final against Tomas Berdych, is currently out of the game with an elbow injury, and will have lots of time to spend with his new child after opting to skip the rest of the season.

Djokovic is scheduled to return to action at the start of next year.