Congratulations pour in for Serena after giving birth

Social media is full of well wishes for 23-time grand slam champion Serena Williams after she gave birth.

While Williams and partner Alexis Ohanian, Reddit co-founder, are yet to confirm the news, sources confirm Williams was admitted to the St Mary’s Medical Centre in West Palm Beach earlier in the week.

Additionally, coach Patrick Mouratoglou congratulated Williams in a series of tweets on Friday.

Williams can now embark on her ambitious plan to defend her Australian Open title – which she won while in the early stages of pregnancy – just four months after giving birth. The Australian Open begins in Melbourne on 15th January 2018.

“It’s the most outrageous plan,” she told Vogue last month.

“I just want to put that out there. That’s, like, three months after I give birth.”

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Sep 1, 2017 at 1:24pm PDT

Congratulations @SerenaWilliams for your baby girl. I am so happy for you and I feel your emotion. Recover well & enjoy without limitation. — PATRICKMOURATOGLOU (@pmouratoglou) September 1, 2017

First look at Serena Williams baby girl 🎾 pic.twitter.com/vLS4Ir2jL1 — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) September 1, 2017

4:00 Serena Williams daughter is born

4:04 Serena Williams daughter ranked in top 100 for WTA — Oliver Willis (@owillis) September 1, 2017

Congrats Serena!!! So much joy for you!!! https://t.co/u4edTrqIbB — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) September 1, 2017

Congratulations to @serenawilliams for giving birth to a baby girl! Sending you ❤️ from your friends & family at the #USOpen and @WTA! pic.twitter.com/zv8HW0dDTN — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 1, 2017