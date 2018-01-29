Australian Open

Williams congratulates Auntie Caro

Serena Williams took to social media to congratulate new Australian Open champion and world number one Caroline Wozniacki. 

The Dane broke her grand slam duck when she defeated Simona Halep in three sets and Williams – last year’s Australian open winner – tweeted a heartwarming message to Wozniacki.

The pair have been friends for years and Wozniacki has mentioned she is in-line for some babysitting once Williams’ daughter Olympia gets older.

