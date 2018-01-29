Williams congratulates Auntie Caro

Serena Williams took to social media to congratulate new Australian Open champion and world number one Caroline Wozniacki.

The Dane broke her grand slam duck when she defeated Simona Halep in three sets and Williams – last year’s Australian open winner – tweeted a heartwarming message to Wozniacki.

I got too nervous to watch but woke up to @CaroWozniacki new number one and aussie open champ. So awesome. So happy. Are those tears? Yup they are. 😭 from a year ago to today I’m so proud my friend so proud. Literally can’t even sleep now — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) January 27, 2018

The pair have been friends for years and Wozniacki has mentioned she is in-line for some babysitting once Williams’ daughter Olympia gets older.