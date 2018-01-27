Wozniacki relieved to net first slam

Caroline Wozniacki said that one of the best things about her 7-6, 3-6, 6-4 Australian Open win over Simona Halep in Saturday’s final was that she would never have to answer ‘when is she going to win a Grand Slam?’ again

After finally breaking her grand slam duck Wozniacki said: “Honestly, I think that’s one of the most positive things about all of this.”

“I’m never going to get that question again. I’m just waiting for the question: ‘When are you going to win the second one?’ Right now I’m just happy I have this one, and I’m going to really enjoy this moment.”

Returning to world number one would also be “very special,” she added.

“Being a new grand slam champion and world No 1 sounds pretty good. I’m very excited for that. It’s a dream come true.”

Asked whether she had thought she might never win a major, Wozniacki replied: “At certain points, especially when you start having injuries and stuff, you start maybe doubting if you’re ever going to be 100 percent healthy for longer periods of time.

“But I think for the last year and a half, I’ve proved that I can beat anyone out there on court. I’m not going to lie, I was really nervous before going out there on court, but once I settled in and we had the warm-up, I was just like: ‘I have everything to win.’

“At the end of the day, whatever happens happens. I’m going to go out fighting. If it’s not enough today, then it is what it is, but I’m going to be proud of my effort.”

“Daphne here is going home with me tonight and I’ll be cuddling with her,” Wozniacki said, referring to the the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup.

“She’s beautiful, isn’t she? I think what she stands for is obviously what makes it most special. Being here with the Australian Open trophy is something that is incredibly special to me. I’m just going to really try to soak this moment in, try to enjoy it as long as possible. I’m going to bring her to the airport. It’s going to be great.

“It’s very special. Very few people can say they’ve been through all of this. It’s all about just enjoying the moment. It doesn’t come around very often.”

Stream every match live on the FOX Sports Asia and FOX+ apps