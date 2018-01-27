Wozniacki claims maiden slam in Melbourne

Caroline Wozniacki battled through the Melbourne heat to defeat Simona Halep in an epic final at the Australian Open on Saturday.

The Dane became the first grand slam champion from her nation when she defeated Halep 7-6(2), 3-6, 6-4 in nearly three hours in a pulsating affair in the Rod Laver Arena.

Grit and determination was shown in spades from Halep – who was battling fatigue and a left quad strain – but it was Wozniacki’s superb backhand that was the difference between the two.

Wozniacki was off to a fast start, racing out to a 4-1 lead, before Halep began to battle back, starting a trend that would continue throughout the match. Wozniacki would case the ensuing tiebreaker, taking advantage of Halep’s unforced errors.

GAME, SET, MATCH!@carowozniacki has finally done it! She defeats Simona Halep in an epic battle 7-6(2) 3-6 6-4 to clinch her first ever Grand Slam title as the new women’s singles @AustralianOpen champion 🏆#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/yva2Z0VyBf — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 27, 2018

Halep was visibly tiring in the second set and called a medical time-out, where a doctor took her blood pressure. When the diminutive Romanian returned, she kept the points short, punching winner after winner on her way to closing out the set.

With the pressure clearly mounting in the final set, both players struggled to hold serve. Again Wozniacki was the more consistent starter, earning a 3-1 lead. But Halep’s forehand continued to reap rewards and rallied to take the lead at 4-3.

But the match took another turn when Wozniacki started to win the long rallies and grind down Halep’s resolve. The Dane would save two break points and reeled off three consective games to claim her most memorable title to date.

The victory also sees Wozniacki scoop the world number one ranking from Halep, who remains slam-less after reaching two finals.

“I’m just taking a second to hug ‘Daphne’ – I’ve dreamt of this moment for so many years, to be here is a dream come true.” Your #AusOpen 2018 Champion, @CaroWozniacki! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/iFfSmlVCPA — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 27, 2018

