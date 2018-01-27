Federer backs Chung for top 10 spot

Roger Federer believes Chung Hyeon is a top 10 player in the making, despite an underwhelming end to the South Korean’s challenge at the Australian Open.

Chung was forced to retire in the second set of Friday’s semi-final against Federer after succumbing to foot blisters when he was trailing 6-1, 5-2 to the 36-year-old.

However, it has been a breakout tournament for the 21-year-old after he knocked out 12-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic and fourth seed Alexander Zverev.

Ahead of his 30th Grand Slam final, Federer is confident that there is a successful future ahead for Chung.

“I think he is already a great player, but we are talking next level excellence and I think he will achieve that,” said Federer.

“We will see much more of him. Top 10 for sure.

Painful end! 👣 @HyeonChung had to retire because of blisters bringing a sad conclusion to his @AustralianOpen adventure. Can he repeat the feat next year?https://t.co/ZvuK7qCHR4 — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) January 26, 2018

“I think he’s going to have a lot of success. At what stage, how much, we will see.”

Chung’s previous best Grand Slam performance was the third round at last year’s French Open, but reaching the final four in Melbourne has provided a major confidence boost.

“I enjoyed the two weeks, on court and off court. I’m just really happy,” he said.

“I think I can play better and better in the future.”

“I played a lot of good players in the last two weeks. I can play, like, more comfortable on the court with the great players like Roger.”

Stream every match live on the FOX Sports Asia and FOX+ apps