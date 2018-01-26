Federer into the final after Chung pulls out

Roger Federer cruised into the final of the Australian final on Thursday evening after South Korean sensation Hyeon Chung pulled out of their match in the second set with Federer leading 6-1, 5-2.

The defending champion will now face Marin Cilic in Sunday’s final as he bids for a 20th grand slam title in a repeat of last year’s Wimbledon final.

Chung struggled from the off and was broken in the very first game despite fighting back to deuce from 15-40 down in what was a sign of things to come, but he made Federer work to hold. The Swiss profiting from a fortunate net cord as Chung waited to pounce.

The youngster then got off the mark before Federer rattled off the first of many comfortable service games, despite missing the majority of his first serves.

Unforced errors were costing Chung as Federer broke him again in game five for a 4-1 lead, and things didn’t get much better for the Korean as Federer held again before sealing the first set at the fourth attempt as he broke Chung’s serve for a third time.

Another easy hold for Federer started the second set before Chung held serve for the first time since game three thanks to a wild mis-hit from the champion.

Chung was struggling to make an impact on the Federer serve and things began to look bleak as he lost serve again to go 3-1 down.

Another hold for Federer and Chung called for the trainer for what looked like treatment to blisters on the sole of his left foot.

Two games later it was all over as Chung pulled up in pain after running to the net at 30-30 in the eighth game.

The Korean informing the umpire that he couldn’t carry on to bring a premature ending to the match, much to the disappointment of the packed Rod Laver Arena.