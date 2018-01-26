Halep and Wozniacki desperate for first Grand Slam win

Simona Halep and Caroline Wozniacki are each hoping to break their Grand Slam curse in Saturday’s Australian Open final.

Halep and Wozniacki will bid to lift their first major trophy this weekend when they meet in Melbourne after the world number one and two have both succumbed on two previous occasions in Grand Slam finals.

Romania’s Halep lost at the French Open in 2014 and 2017, while Denmark’s Wozniacki was the runner-up at the US Open in 2009 and 2014.

“It’s my dream to win a Grand Slam title,” said Halep.

“It’s always tough when you are close. I had this opportunity two times. Maybe Saturday I will be better.”

Wozniacki said. “Regardless of what happens now, I’ve done my best. When you go out there on Saturday, you have [to do] everything to win.”

The pair – who are also vying for the world number one spot – have done things the hard way in their path to the final after both have saved match points in earlier rounds.

Halep survived three match points in her third round win over America’s Lauren Davis, while Wozniacki faced two match points in her second round encounter against world number 119 Jana Fett.

Wozniacki added: “Obviously, Halep, just like me, was down match points early on in the tournament, but has come back and fought her way.

“I think it’s exciting because we’re both playing for the number one ranking.

“Whoever wins on Saturday will be on the top of the rankings, which I think is a cool storyline.”

