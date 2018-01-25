Cilic downs Edmund to reach final

Sixth-seeded Marin Cilic cruised to the final of the Australian Open with a straight-sets victory over Britain’s Kyle Edmund on Thursday.

The Croat won the encounter 6-2, 7-6(4), 6-2 at Rod Laver Arena, hitting 32 winners and 11 aces, in a match lasting two hours and 20 minutes and will face the winner of Friday’s semi-final clash between Roger Federer and South Korea’s Chung Hyeon.

In the first set, Cilic started off by serving and survived two-break points to hold.

The set proceeded on serve until the sixth game when Cilic broke Edmund’s serve to lead 4-2 then held and claimed his opponent’s serve again to win the opener 6-2.

The unseeded Brit definitely had some issue as he was not moving as well as he has been throughout the tournament and left the court at the end of the first set for a medical-time-out.

Edmund played a lot better on his return. The second set went on serve until it had to be decided by a tiebreaker which the 29-year-old Cilic claimed 7-4 to go two sets up.

In the next set, Cilic stamped his authority early with a break to lead 2-1.

Then four games later he claimed the 23-year-old Edmund’s serve for the second time to lead 5-2 and then served out the match 6-2 for his place in the final.

