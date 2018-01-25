Halep beats Kerber to reach AO final

Top-seeded Simona Halep reached the final of the Australian Open winning a three-set thriller against 21st seed and former champion Angelique Kerber on Thursday.

The 26-year-old Romanian battles for two hours and 22 minutes on Rod Laver Arena, saving two match points, to beat the 30-year-old Kerber 6-3, 4-6, 9-7. She will now face second seed Caroline Wozniacki in the final after the Dane downed Belgium’s Elise Mertens 6-3, 7-6 (7-2) earlier in the day.

Halep probably deserved the victory more as she really took the match to her opponent with very hard, attacking tennis, off both sides, while the German defended well keeping the ball in play always making Halep play the extra-shot.

Kerber started the first set the worst possible way by dropping serve in the opening game and then dropped serve twice more in a row to trail 0-5. But she did fight back with two service breaks of her own in the sixth and eighth games to trail 3-5.

But Halep took charge again with a break to win the set 6-3.

Things went with serve in the next set until the fourth game where Halep claimed Kerber’s serve to lead 3-1 but was then was broken right back for 3-2.

The match proceeded until Kerber got the vital break to lead 5-4 and served out the set 6-4 to tie things up at a set apiece.

In the decider, Halep started by dropping serve and then Kerber did the same, but Halep broke again for a 5-3 lead. Kerber responded in perfect fashion, breaking back with a stunning backhand winner after a 26-shot rally.

Serving to stay in the match, Kerber saved two match points at 15-40 and eventually held to put the pressure back on Halep.

Halep wilted and surrendered her serve and it looked all over when Kerber brought up two match points on her own serve.

But Halep still took the match to her opponent never letting up and was rewarded saving both match points and breaking to extend the match.

Halep missed a match point on Kerber’s serve but won it on her fourth attempt with a Kerber backhand going out send the Romanian into the final winning the set and match 9-7.

